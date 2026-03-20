Ladies of London star Missè Beqiri appeared in The Epstein Files, here’s why

She reportedly had no idea at the time about who he was

Ladies of London star Missè Beqiri has been mentioned in 204 documents from The Epstein Files, as publicly released by The Department of Justice.

In the public files, it seems that Missè first contacted Jefferey Epstein on September 8th, 2011, where the former model introduced himself to him after B Tancredi suggested she contact him. B Tancredi has also not been accused of any wrongdoing.

Her contact came after his initial prison sentence in 2008 for soliciting a minor for prostitution.

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The alleged email from Missè reads: “Hello Jeffrey, I’m Missè, a friend of Tancredi’s. He told me to write to you about my stay in New York. Your hospitality is much appreciated! I will arrive on the 10th and leave on the 18th. Tancredi has spoken to me a lot about you and how much he appreciates you, and I can’t wait to meet you.”

Jeffery Epstein’s personal assistant, Lesley Groff, responded to her initial emails before Jeffery himself replied to Missè.

He responded: “Hello Miss, Could you please send me the details of your arrival in New York tomorrow? I have arranged for you to stay in one of his guest apartments during your stay. The address is 301 E 66th St. You will be in apartment 4M. The doorman will have a letter for you with the apartment access code; we do not use keys, but coded keypads for entry. Could you also give me your telephone number?”

According to The Sun, sources close to Missè claimed she was young and didn’t know his identity at the time, and the meeting was only agreed after promises of providing professional modelling opportunities.

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A source claimed: “Of course she felt appreciated by his attention, but nothing happened. She was a young model trying to build her career; he promised her modeling contracts and that’s why she initially agreed to meet him.

“Now she regrets it. She feels sorry for all the victims in this situation and believes that justice will be served. She knows she did nothing wrong, she just met him, he was the one who asked her out, not the other way around. And those who know her, know the truth.”

In later emails exchanged between Ladies of London star Missè Beqiri and Jeffery Epstein he apparently offers her private travel for a fashion show in Paris, as well as wanting to gift her a luxury vehicle.

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