How many times has Taylor Frankie Paul been arrested as leaked video resurfaces?

Bodycam footage from her first arrest has emerged

Taylor Frankie Paul is back in the spotlight, and this time it’s because a leaked video has caused old legal drama to come rushing back to the surface.

The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives star has been making headlines after footage tied to her 2023 arrest resurfaced online, just as fresh reports about her relationship with ex Dakota Mortensen and the pause in filming around her reality TV projects began swirling.

It’s left a lot of people trying to piece together what happened, what’s new, and whether Taylor has actually been arrested more than once.

A 2023 video of Taylor was leaked

A video released by TMZ is tied to Taylor Frankie Paul’s February 17, 2023 arrest, which stemmed from an argument with Dakota Mortensen.

According to PEOPLE, Mortensen called the police and claimed Taylor had been hitting him in front of her children.

The video of the altercation showed Taylor throwing heavy metal chairs in Dakota’s direction. Her daughter is reportedly sitting in the same room.

Page Six reported that arrest footage had resurfaced following the cancellation of Taylor’s season of The Bachelorette.

The report states the newly circulated clips included body-cam and 911 footage from the 2023 incident.

According to PEOPLE, Mortensen told police he was “scared for his life” during the incident. Responding officers documented visible injuries, including swelling, scratches and a neck laceration.

Police reports also state that an officer witnessed Taylor strike Dakota and that she admitted to throwing objects during the altercation.

In the bodycam footage from the night, Taylor can be heard telling officers: “I peed my pants because I was so scared of him,” while also claiming she had been pushed and “reacted” by throwing items.

Dakota reportedly told police she was “hammered” and “attacking” him, alleging she had been “launching those metal chairs… putting holes in the walls.”

A 911 call was reportedly placed by a neighbour who heard screaming, which led officers to the scene.

Taylor later said on Call Her Daddy that she never hurt her child and never intentionally did anything involving her children. She also referred to the arrest as a “blessing in disguise” that forced her to make changes.

She also said on another podcast that she was “angry” and admitted: “I got charged with that… there was enough evidence there that I was the aggressor, and I was like, ‘yeah I was.’”

PEOPLE reported that Taylor and Dakota are also now part of an open domestic assault investigation in 2026, and Entertainment Weekly said that scrutiny around the situation contributed to filming on The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives being paused.

How many times has she been arrested?

Taylor Frankie Paul has been arrested once. That confirmed arrest happened in February 2023.

PEOPLE states that after the incident with Dakota, Taylor later entered a plea in abeyance to a third-degree felony count of aggravated assault in August 2023.

Under that agreement, the charge can be reduced to a Class A misdemeanour after three years if she complies with the terms of probation. Her other charges were dismissed with prejudice.

In March 2026, PEOPLE reported that Draper City Police said allegations had been made “in both directions” involving Taylor and Dakota, while there was also speculation online about another arrest as filming stopped.

However, Taylor has had one arrest at the time of writing.

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