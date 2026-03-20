THREE huge relationship fallouts have erupted among the Mormon Wives cast in a week

There’s weird energy going on in The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives relationships this week. In the space of a few days, Mikayla and Terry, Jordan and Jessi, and Taylor and Dakota all had relationship bust-ups, even though the latter haven’t been together for a while.

Mikayla and Terry have separated

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mikayla Matthews (@mikayla__matt)

Mikayla Matthews and Terry have officially split after eight years together. On March 12th, it was revealed that their relationship had come to an end, after eight years together. Mikayla recently spoke out about how kissing was a trigger for her following childhood abuse.

On The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives, Jace tried to get Mikayla to do trauma therapy, but she said she’s “already maxed out” and her “bucket is full,” before she packed her things and left. She told Jace she wants to work on herself outside of her responsibilities as his wife.

Just days ago, she revealed she’s having a “new beginning” after splitting from Jace. Mikayla left the door open on getting back together, but Jace told her they should stay separated until she feels that she can commit to their relationship.

She told Jace she thinks it’s better for their kids if they can work things out, but Jace shot back that he wants their kids to “see their parents having a good, intimate connection and emotional connection.” It comes eight years after they got married back in March 2018.

Video of Taylor and Dakota’s feud circulates

A video of Taylor and Dakota having a fight, which showed her throwing chairs at him, has circulated online. She claimed Dakota had been “b****ing to me” via text and claimed he pushed her in their garage, so she “reacted” and threw a “wooden thing at him.”

Taylor Frankie Paul has released a statement. Her rep told Entertainment Weekly: “It’s sad to see the latest instalment of his never-ending, desperate, attention-seeking, destructive campaign to harm Taylor without any regard for the consequences for their child.

“Releasing an old video, which conveniently omits context, on their son’s birthday is a reprehensible attempt to distract from his own behaviour. Thankfully, the public has seen this act before and knows who he is and sadly, many will recognise this pattern of manipulation, both in his actions on the show, and from their own experiences.”

Dakota has also released his own statement to Entertainment Weekly, saying: “His number one priority here is protecting [their 2-year-old son], Ever. He knew there was a possibility it could come out, but he was not going to be the one to proactively do that because he has always wanted a decent relationship with Taylor. It’s been really hard to achieve that, but he wants to co-parent well.

“He was just hoping that if he says nothing, as he usually does, it would go away. He’s never done any kind of sit-down interview about his side. He kind of just lets it all happen to him, and I think he realises with the severity of everything now that he just can’t do that.”

Jordan filed for divorce from Jessi

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jessi Draper (@_justjessiiii)

Jordan has filed for divorce from Jessi on The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives, after a five-year marriage. They have two children together, one son and one daughter, as well as a child from a previous marriage, and officially married back in October 2020.

He told TMZ : “This has not been an easy decision and it comes with a heavy heart. I’m grateful for the shared memories and lessons. While our paths are moving in different directions, my priority remains my children and ensuring they feel loved and protected.”

“I am committed to handling this next chapter with kindness and respect. I kindly ask for privacy and understanding as we navigate this as a family,” Jordan added, just months after they listed their Salt Lake City home and sparked rumours they were splitting.

For all the latest reality TV cast member news, scandals, gossip and updates – like Reality Shrine on Facebook.