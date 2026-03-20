‘She exploded’: Bachelorette suitor reveals what Taylor Frankie Paul was really like on the show

One of the contestants on The Bachelorette has angrily spoken out about what filming with Frankie Taylor Paul was really like, as well as their thoughts on the season getting cancelled.

Anonymously speaking to E! News, one of the men from the now axed season admitted there was “a lot of drama” on set between everyone.

They revealed more about how Taylor Frankie Paul behaved whilst filming The Bachelorette, claiming: “Not to the point of being violent, but she exploded on a couple of us during the show. I just thought she was leaning into the drama.”

The contestant claimed that Taylor wanted them to play Truth Box on The Bachelorette, a game which was first introduced on Secret Lives of Mormon Wives, where the cast submitted anonymous questions to each other to air out any issues.

He continued: “Every single one of the guys, we all had beef with each other. None of us agreed to do the Truth Box. We said, ‘We’ll tell each other to our faces exactly what we think of each other in front of you. We don’t need a Truth Box to hide behind.'”

He admitted that he “didn’t agree with some of the guys” with how they dealt with the drama on the show, but appreciated how “everybody was very open about their feelings about everybody.”

As for his thoughts on The Bachelorette getting cancelled following the leaked video of Taylor Frankie Paul, he bluntly said that he’s “so f*cking pissed.”

He continued: “We all gave up so much to go do this. We all came in with open hearts. Obviously, the way she acted and the way she treated all of us in hindsight is just a waste of time, a waste of energy, a waste of emotional intelligence.”

He also that after watching the video between Dakota and Taylor that he hopes she “gets the help that she needs”, adding that “it’s pretty heavy for all of us.”

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