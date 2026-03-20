Bri from Love Is Blind reveals sudden medical issue that forced her to call off wedding

Bri decided to abruptly call off the wedding to Connor on Love Is Blind, claiming that it just “didn’t feel right” when she tried wedding dresses on. They did stay together though, with Bri pretty convinced she’d love to marry the guy at a later point away from cameras.

She told Off The Vine podcast how she “had shingles all down her back” and “felt the ugliest she’d ever felt”. Bri said: “I’m so drained, and like, I’m going to walk down the aisle like, ‘The happiest day of my life,’ no. Like, this is now how I dreamed of my wedding.”

“I don’t know, it’s though because, like, yeah, the whole point of the experiment is to push it until the end and make the decision at the altar but I was like, I see a future with this person and that’s why we’re having this honest dialogue,” Bri explained.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bri (@breezy_mcneezy)

She also addressed the criticism that she’s mean to Connor because she “loves the s*** out of that man,” claiming Connor “loves her feedback because it makes him feel more confident”. She denied being mean to him and said it’s “how they grow together”.

Bri said: “Again, I’m not perfect and this is what this whole year has been about together, is learning each other.” She even questioned her decision to call off the wedding while watching the show back, confirming it was absolutely not a breakup, and that she believed in it.

The very next day after the wedding was called off, Bri and Connor went to Nashville for the weekend. “I had to go back and watch the videos on my phone, because I was like, were we happy? I was being gaslit,” Bri claimed, after the criticism she received.

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