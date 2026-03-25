Here’s who is still together after Age of Attraction, based on social media evidence

Right, we’ve all seen the commitment ceremony at the end of Age of Attraction, so now we need to figure out who is still together. From Libby and Andrew to Leah and Chris, there’s actually a load of hard evidence on social media that shows where they all stand.

Libby and Andrew

There’s a solid piece of evidence that Libby and Andrew are still together a year after Age of Attraction wrapped filming, or at least very good friends. Basically, multiple sources are claiming they’ve been spotted going to the gym together in their hometown.

When one person claimed in the comments of Libby’s TikTok video that they don’t think any of the couples are still together after filming, someone wrote in response, “Libby is still w Andrew, she lives in my area and I’ve seen her where I work out w him.”

They also said they’ve “seen them around multiple times,” while another piece of evidence is that Libby’s friend made a video captioned: “Nina meeting Libby’s man.” Nina, Libby’s bestie, shared photos of Libby and Andrew walking hand-in-hand, and on a date night.

However, Libby has now shut down the rumour they go to the gym together and wrote: “ok very intrigued by these speculations obv cant confirm or deny but what i can confirm is that NO ONE from the show would be allowed to go to the gym together 😭 lolol.”

Leah and Chris

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chris Dahlan (@chrisdahlan)

Leah and Chris are just friends. They went for drinks, with her commenting, “Who’s the clingy one now??? (Still me lol) 🫶🏾✨💙.” Chris wrote: “We both knew that this was something worth exploring! I feel very blessed and grateful for the relationship we built.”

Theresa and John

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Theresa DeMaria (@theresa_demaria)

Theresa and John ended Age of Attraction as a couple, but there are signs they may have ended since. He wrote that “it was a lot more overwhelming than people can imagine,” while Theresa said, “What John and I shared on Age of Attraction was real. I’m proud.”

Vanessa and Logan

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vanessa Drozda 💖 (@vidabeautybabe)

Vanessa and Logan are one of the couples on Age of Attraction that went way further than just a commitment ceremony at the end. He actually got down on one knee and asked Vanessa to marry him, and I absolutely need to know whether they’re still getting married.

At the end of episode seven, Vanessa asked him, “Is this the part where you break up with me?” He replied: “I’m going to need the promise ring back.” Logan and Vanessa have been sharing photos together online, which hints at how good of a place they’re in.

However, there’s a big hint they do break up, after Vanessa writing, “Don’t cry because it’s over, smile because it happened.” She also questioned on the show, “His life is just starting. Is he really going to give all that up for someone 20 years older than him?”

They’re both following each other on Instagram and already cracking jokes on each other’s posts, which involve some super loved-up couple snaps. Vanessa commented, “The burner phone files 😂,” and he replied with a laughing emoji and a skull emoji.

So yes, it’s pretty obvious they’re still together. Vanessa has also commented with flirty emojis on his page, and photos show them hanging out with their fellow cast members, such as Libby and Andrew, who appear to still be dating after the show!

Derrick and Pfiefer

View this post on Instagram A post shared by pfeifer (@pfe1fer)

Derrick and Pfiefer ended Age of Attraction by agreeing to keep dating after the show. However, there’s no pictures of them together since, unlike some other couples, and they’re not following each other or interacting in public, like, at all.

One major sign is that Pfiefer looks back at her time on Age of Attraction with loads of gratitude, as though perhaps it brought her a relationship, while Derrick actually shared a photo of him with Pfiefer’s Dad from the show, who he really got along with.

She said she has “no regrets” about going on the show, and has been open about how much she respects Derrick because he has kids. Derrick backed up how highly he sees Pfiefer, as he told Viall Files: “I’m trusting what we’re going through together, it’s what I chose.”

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