All the brand deals Taylor Frankie Paul suddenly lost after The Bachelorette got cancelled

Okay, so you know when someone is this close to having their biggest glow-up era… and then everything just flips? That’s basically what’s happened with Taylor Frankie Paul.

She was gearing up for her The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives hype to level up even more with her own season of The Bachelorette. And then suddenly… it all got pulled.

Following the release of a video via TMZ, in which Taylor is seen throwing metal stools towards her ex, Dakota Mortensen, she lost the show, the promo, and brand deals.

Cinnabon

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Entertainment Tonight (@entertainmenttonight)

This is the one that was very loud and very public. Cinnabon didn’t just quietly distance themselves; they fully ended their partnership.

It was kind of a big deal because the collab actually made sense. The whole soda-shop, sweet-treat aesthetic fits perfectly with the Mormon wives universe. It felt like a cute, pop-culture crossover moment… until it wasn’t.

They announced they were cutting ties before The Bachelorette was even officially cancelled, which tells you everything about how quickly brands reacted.

Per Variety, their statement read: “Cinnabon has made the decision to terminate its collaboration with ‘The Bachelorette’ and ‘The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives. Recent developments and allegations surrounding the lead cast member led us to reassess this collaboration as it no longer aligns with our brand values.”

Meta

This one was a bit more low-key. Meta Platforms had previously worked with Taylor on sponsored content, but that relationship has now quietly wrapped up.

It wasn’t framed as a dramatic mid-campaign drop. More like: the deal ended, and there are no plans to renew it.

But in influencer world, that still counts as a loss. Those ongoing partnerships are everything, and when a big company like Meta decides not to continue? That says a lot without saying much at all.

On March 19, TMZ reported that Meta said: “the company entered into a content deal with Taylor last year, which involved posting a handful of TikToks tagged #MetaPartner.”

“That agreement officially ran its course with one of her most recent posts, published just five days ago.”

ABC and The Bachelorette

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Taylor Paul (@taylorfrankiepaul)

Okay, technically not a “brand deal,” but let’s be real, this was the main event. And losing it was huge.

ABC pulled Taylor’s already-filmed season of The Bachelorette just days before it was meant to air.

A Disney Entertainment Television spokesperson said in a statement: “In light of the newly released video just surfaced today, we have made the decision to not move forward with the new season of The Bachelorette at this time, and our focus is on supporting the family.”

And that kind of cancellation doesn’t just affect one show, it wipes out a whole moment. Press tours, magazine covers, sponsored tie-ins, red carpet looks… all of that was supposed to come with it.

Taylor spoke out following the cancellation. Her statement read:

“Taylor is very grateful for ABC’s support as she prioritizes her family’s safety and security.

“After years of silently suffering extensive mental and physical abuse as well as threats of retaliation, Taylor is finally gaining the strength to face her accuser and taking steps to ensure that she and her children are protected from any further harm.

“There are too many women who are suffering in silence as they survive aggressive, jealous ex-partners who refuse to let them move on with their lives.

“Taylor has remained silent out of fear of further abuse, retaliation, and public shaming. She is currently exploring all of her options, seeking support, and preparing to own and share her story.”

Her Tonight Show moment

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Taylor Paul (@taylorfrankiepaul)

Taylor was also meant to appear on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon as part of her promo run… and that got cancelled too, per The Hollywood Reporter.

The Tonight Show is pretty much a big “you’ve made it” moment. Late-night TV is where reality stars go when they’ve officially crossed into serious fame.

So while it’s not a brand partnership, it is part of the bigger picture. And losing it? Another sign of just how quickly everything shifted.

Taylor Frankie Paul has now released a statement in response to the leaked video of her throwing the stools, with her rep telling Entertainment Weekly: “It’s sad to see the latest installment of his never-ending, desperate, attention-seeking, destructive campaign to harm Taylor without any regard for the consequences for their child.

“Releasing an old video, which conveniently omits context, on their son’s birthday is a reprehensible attempt to distract from his own behavior.

“Thankfully, the public has seen this act before and knows who he is and sadly, many will recognize this pattern of manipulation, both in his actions on the show, and from their own experiences.”

Dakota has also released his own statement to Entertainment Weekly, saying: “His number one priority here is protecting [their 2-year-old son], Ever. He knew there was a possibility it could come out, but he was not going to be the one to proactively do that because he has always wanted a decent relationship with Taylor. It’s been really hard to achieve that, but he wants to co-parent well.

“He was just hoping that if he says nothing, as he usually does, it would go away. He’s never done any kind of sit-down interview about his side. He kind of just lets it all happen to him, and I think he realizes with the severity of everything now that he just can’t do that.”

For all the latest reality TV cast member news, scandals, gossip and updates – like Reality Shrine on Facebook.