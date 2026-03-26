All the major relationship updates that will be revealed at the Age of Attraction reunion

The Age of Attraction reunion is confirmed, but it won’t be on Netflix. It will be shown on The Viall Files podcast, where we’ll get to see all the major relationship updates a few months on from when it was filmed. Turns out only two couples appear to still be together!

John and Theresa announce their split

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John and Theresa ended Age of Attraction as a couple, but he revealed things were “overwhelming.” They’re super frosty with each other at the reunion, in which he says he’s “not comfortable airing this out” before Theresa tells him: “That’s why we’re here.”

He then says: “I don’t deserve to be with someone who texts me, ‘I feel disgusting when I’m with you.’ Theresa then says: “God, I didn’t expect to get emotional.” In another clip, Theresa calls out Jorge for “gaslighting,” which he strongly denies.

Libby reveals if she’s met Andrew’s kids

Andrew admits it’s “not easy,” while Libby says she still hasn’t met his kids. It looks like they’re still together and have actually been pictured by Libby’s friends, while Andrew says, “I almost didn’t come out this week to LA.”

Leah gets really emotional

Leah cries and tells someone, “You took that from me.” As far as we’ve seen, Leah and Chris are on good terms, so she could be speaking to someone else. We already know that Chris ended their relationship on-screen, but they were literally having drinks a day ago.

She then says: “If you think he was there to find love, go ahead and raise your hands.” In another clip, Leah admits, “I cried so hard.” Chris then tells his co-stars: “Four days in, I wanted to go home.”

Vanessa gives a big relationship update

Vanessa is still wearing her engagement ring! Logan reveals, “I mean, we have gone through a lot of s***. Nick asks, “You guys are in fact engaged?” As we know, Logan proposed to Vanessa on the finale. She says at the reunion, “I hope people see this and feel this is okay.”

Pfiefer doesn’t attend the reunion

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Derrick reveals, “In an area that I’ve been weak, she’s able to help me get through it.” Pfiefer isn’t at the reunion, which is believed to be because she was on a trip to Japan when they filmed it, and he confirmed they sadly broke things off after the show.

Despite this, they haven’t posted any photos on socials together and aren’t following each other on Instagram. Pfiefer confirmed she didn’t go in an Instagram comment, as she doesn’t appear in any of the trailer clips, but at least Derrick is still speaking highly of her.

Vanelle tells Jorge how she really feels

Vanelle tells Jorge, “In my mind, you were my husband like nothing else.” As we know, they split on the show after an altercation involving a random man, in which Vanelle didn’t agree with how he handled things. He maintains he’ll “always have his woman’s back.”

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