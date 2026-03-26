How to watch the Age of Attraction reunion in the USA and UK, and what time it comes out

You may think the Age of Attraction reunion is coming out on Netflix, but it’s actually not. You can watch the upcoming reunion on YouTube in any part of the world, meaning we’ll luckily be able to press play, pause, and so on, as it will not be airing live.

It’s going to be juicy, and we have hosts Natalie Joy and Nick Viall to thank, because they are showing the reunion on their podcast, The Viall Files, on April 1st, at 7pm ET and 4pm PT. This means UK viewers can tune in at midnight on April 2nd, as it is five hours ahead.

The reunion is exclusively being aired on the podcast, as that’s where the cast have been doing interviews during the first season. This means you can literally just download the YouTube app on your phone, or grab some popcorn and watch it on your Smart TV.

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There’s going to be all kinds of drama going on, from Theresa and John’s split drama, to Jorge getting grilled and called a gaslighter, which he denies. We’ll also see Vanessa wearing her engagement ring, and Libby revealing where she stands with Andrew and his kids.

Pfiefer, however, has said she didn’t attend the reunion. Some people believe that Age of Attraction isn’t having a reunion because of the controversial premise of the show, which is rated 4.9 stars out of 10 on iMDB, even though it reached sixth in the global top ten on Netflix.

In its first week, Age of Attraction had 19.1 million hours of viewing time. To compare, Love Is Blind: The Reunion also performed well last week with 8.9 million views, and that’s on its tenth season, so it’s not bad going, as Age of Attraction is a totally new show!

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