Leah from Age of Attraction reveals sad reason her family were cut from the show

Leah is calling out Netflix for cutting her family out of the final Age of Attraction edit. She has said that she was told they were “short on time,” but that reason isn’t enough for her, because she said, “As you guys would have seen, everyone else’s families were shown.”

She said: “Some had friends, family, more than one family member, and some of them even got a second appearance with their family. And when my family couldn’t even get one minute, it’s sad. It doesn’t feel right, I just feel like I’m just a filler. I was hurt.”

“Yes, I’m clingy. I can be overbearing. Sure. But it’s like, what does that have to do with my sister-in-law coming and us having a good time? Whether they can just show how she reacted to his age, you know what I’m saying? Just something, I didn’t need a lot,” she added.

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Leah added: “I don’t mind my storyline. It’s fine. Do whatever you do to me, I don’t care. But to cut the one person that showed up for me, it hit different. I’m not trying to tell everyone how to feel, I’m just trying to show you what wasn’t shown.” And her co-stars agree.

We saw Leah meet Chris’ family, and he’s in agreement her family should have been featured. He wrote, “Completely agree, I’m sorry, Leah. It was a great moment as well.” Co-star Erin said: “This does deserve an explanation, even if only to you.”

Derrick said: “Completely agree Leah and I’m sorry this happened to you and your family. 😔.” Another co-star, Brenda, commented, “Sorry Leah! You are more than a filler! You a star baby girl! Love seeing your smile on the big screen!”

Reality Shrine contacted Netflix for comment.

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