Pfiefer reveals why she’s so different in real life compared to Age of Attraction

Pfiefer has revealed why she is so different in real life compared to on Age of Attraction. She shared how she agrees with people that she seems like a totally different person on socials, and says it’s because she “has free autonomy to post what feels authentic on TikTok.”

She’s already shared that she changed her style and took out her nose ring for the Netflix dating show, and said that when she’s running her socials, she is able to “show what she wants to show to the world.” Pfiefer also said: “If there’s one thing I stand for, it’s being real.”

“On the show, although I was fully authentic and 100 percent who I am, which I was really proud of. Five weeks of me probably ended up with 30 minutes of me total, it is a tiny fraction of what was actually captured. I didn’t really have any control,” Pfiefer said.

@phillvtheworld Replying to @shetookthemidnightplane it’s good to remember that the cast has no control over their individual edits. even with being 100% authentic, footage can still be clipped to portray different things. this is applicable to everyone on the cast, not just me. this is why the sweetest person irl can be made to seem villainous/dislikable very easily. — #ageofattraction #realitytv #behindthescenes #realitytvdrama #netflix ♬ CLUB DRIFT – DM 90

She blamed the edit on why seems so different on the show compared to on TikTok. “It’s content that I’m producing versus content that was captured for Netflix and for whatever agenda they are trying to push with their show,” Pfiefer claimed in a video.

Pfiefer went on to say she has “full creative freedom to really be herself” when it comes to her own socials. As for her hair, she isn’t even changing that anymore and said: “It is natural, I used to bleach it blonde but stopped cuz my hair started falling out LOL.”

She said she “was a girl trapped inside” and shared all of her more fun moments wearing a bunny outfit, and compared it to “what the world sees” in a recent TikTok video. Pfiefer also claimed she has a “10x more interesting personality” in real life!

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