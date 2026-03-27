Mormon Wives’ Miranda speaks out after Chase and Jessi were caught kissing each other

Miranda has confirmed that Chase and Jessi were caught kissing each other, and honestly someone needs to make sure those Mormon Wives cameras are rolling!

Earlier this week a blind item was submitted into Deux Moi, claiming: “Jessi Draper & Chase McWhorter both attended a friend’s birthday this weekend, they were seen being cozy, and later kissing in front of a closer group of people from the party.”

“SLOMW”’s Miranda Hope’s ex-husband Chase McWhorter was spotted with fellow cast member Jessi Draper WHO just announced her split from husband Jordan Ngatikaura WHO, if you listened to this week’s episode of the Deux/U podcast, was allegedly caught DMing ANOTHER cast member’s EX pic.twitter.com/LAdUhpLntQ — deuxmoi (@deuxmoiworld) March 26, 2026



Miranda then posted a picture of a bouquet of flowers that Jessi had sent her, alongside a card which read: ““I completely understand you being upset with me but want to send you a little something to let you know I’m thinking about you and I am so sorry. Jessi.”

This led people to think that Miranda was confirming that Chase and Jessi had indeed been caught kissing amid the very messy Mormon Wives divorce drama.

Miranda then released a statement to Entertainment Tonight confirming the news, saying: ” Unfortunately, I am familiar with this territory. I knew there had been communication between Chase and Jessi but not to what extent. Then Chase was upfront and told me that they were talking and that they kissed.

“Jessi reached out only after she knew Chase had told me something was going on with them. And today, at the same time a rumor started spreading online that something was going on with Chase and Jessi, I received apology flowers from Jessi.”

She continued: “What I never want to get misconstrued is that there is not any emotional attachment to Chase. He is my co-parent. Although I do feel disrespected by Chase, I feel slighted by my friend. Chase and I are no longer partners and while I have a high expectation of him as a co-parent, I also hold my friends to a high standard and believe in girl code.

“With everything going on and all the chaos, I am just focusing on my kids. As unfortunate as the film break is and then also this betrayal I’m going to try and focus on my kids and reground myself. I am processing it and moving forward.”

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