Age of Attraction cast finally reveals who is and who isn’t together a year on from filming

There’s been a whole load of drama since the Age of Attraction finale, and now the cast have officially revealed who is and isn’t together a year on from filming. From Theresa and John to Vanessa and Logan, there’s break-ups, couples and in one instance, an engagement.

Pfiefer and Derrick

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Pfiefer and Derrick have confirmed they called things off and are no longer together. In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Derrick confirmed that her work and life in Seattle were a big reason why she didn’t move to Dallas to live and be with him.

Theresa and John

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Theresa and John split, and not amicably. John claimed he “doesn’t deserve someone who texts him saying they feel disgusting when they’re with you” and told DC Film Girl: “Unfortunately, once we got into the real world, it [age] became an issue and it broke us up.”

Vanessa and Logan

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Vanessa and Logan are still engaged. She confirmed that they’re “still moving forward and putting the work in every day.” Logan said: “It’s been eight months now, she’s 20 years older than I am so I think she challenges me to be better, like organising my schedule.”

Libby and Andrew

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Libby and Andrew are still dating, but she hasn’t met his kids. She has “spent a good amount of time in Baltimore,” where he lives, with their first challenge being “ending long distance,” while she respects that Andrew hasn’t introduced her yet, Libby told DC Film Girl.

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