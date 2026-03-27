Vic defends himself from backlash over his appearance on Fox News after Love Is Blind

Love Is Blind stars Vic and Christine have under fire for appearing on Fox News after Love Is Blind. Fox News is regarded as one of the biggest supporters of Donald Trump, with the show heavily campaigning for him during the 2016 and 2020 elections.

Vic came under criticism for his appearance on the show, with viewers claiming that he must be a MAGA supporter. During their time on the show, Vic and Christine primarily discussed the role that religion plays in their life.

Why would Vic ruin his rep by showing up on freaking FOX news for crying out loud??? I am so disappointed. — SD (@soopernovaa) March 25, 2026



However, Vic has responded to the backlash over his Fox News appearance, with the Love Is Blind star clarifying that he’s a Democrat.

He wrote on Threads: “I am a firm believer that faith shouldn’t be forced. It isn’t forced on me – we have free will. I also believe that God’s love is for anyone regardless of nation, politics, race, etc. it’s available to anyone who wants that life (or not).

“In times where faith is weaponized (used to oppress & harm), it’s important to share what faith means to me – regardless if it’s on Fox, CNN, or the street. When asked to share my faith, there’s a good chance I’ll say yes. Always open for this dialogue.”

Vic also made a separate video addressing the matter on his Instagram, clarifying why he and Christine decided to go on Fox News, despite the Love Is Blind pair both being Democrats.

He explained: “The question the becomes the serious question of how does a Black man who votes Democrat end on Fox News, right? And I think if you divorce that from understanding my faith or my belief, then you won’t get it, right? The first primary layer to me is that I’m a man of God, I’m a man of faith and it is the core of everything about me.”

He continued: “It also extends into the way I show up in other ways. So if I’m working with certain non-profits or if I’m fundraising money during Covid in Black and Brown communities.”

Vic then touched upon politics, clarifying: “In the last election I voted for Kamala Harris and prior to that I voted for Joe Biden.”

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