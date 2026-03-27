There’s video evidence Vanessa and Logan are still engaged after Age of Attraction

Vanessa and Logan went as far as getting engaged, despite only spending a few weeks with each other on Age of Attraction. He’d already given her a promise ring and asked for it back, which made her think he was about to do the opposite and run for the hills.

Basically, he gave her an engagement ring about eight months ago, and it turns out she’s still wearing it. So it’s confirmed: they’re still engaged! At the reunion that airs on Viall Files on April 1st, clips prove Vanessa is still wearing her engagement ring. Yay!

If you look closely, you can see a diamond on her finger. They’ve both spoken out about where they stand. She confirmed to DC Film Girl they’re “still moving forward and putting work in every day.” Logan said: “She challenges me to be better, like organising my schedule.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nick Viall (@nickviall)

Vanessa and Nick have also shared a photo of them from their engagement, where she’s clearly showing off her new ring. She’s been posing with her friends and literally drew any attention she can possibly get to the glinting jewellery, and I don’t blame her!

She hosted a watch party for the Age of Attraction finale with her friends just a day ago, and guess what she was wearing? Duh, the ring. Vanessa even got emotional watching the proposal back, even though it weirdly looks like Logan didn’t attend the party.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vanessa Drozda 💖 (@vidabeautybabe)

In photos she uploaded before the finale, she’d strategically make sure her engagement ring finger was hidden. And the only photos she shared with Logan involved their date in Vancouver, and she threw us off the scent because she wrote, “Don’t cry because it’s over.”

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