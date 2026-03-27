Erm, it turns out Taylor Frankie Paul is actually a huge MAGA supporter?!

Taylor Frankie Paul is literally the name on every reality TV fan’s lips at the moment.

One minute it’s relationship drama, the next it’s Mormon Wives chaos, and now? People are deep-diving into her political stance.

While Taylor hasn’t exactly built her brand around political takes, there are a couple of moments folks keep bringing up that have made people go… hmm. So is she secretly super MAGA, or has the internet just run with a few clues and turned them into a full-blown narrative? Let’s unpack it…

That resurfaced “Trump all the way” comment

Okay, so this is the moment that kicked everything off.

A few years ago, a screenshot started doing the rounds online that allegedly showed Taylor commenting, “YESS TRUMP ALL THE WAY,” complete with patriotic emojis. And naturally, the internet ran with it. For a lot of people, that was enough to instantly label her as right-leaning, if not fully MAGA.

But, the comment itself isn’t something you can currently go and find on her page. It’s been shared via screenshots and reported on, rather than sitting there publicly now. So while it’s definitely the biggest reason people think she’s a Trump supporter, it’s also not something she’s recently doubled down on.

Still… once something like that is out there, people don’t forget.

Her Charlie Kirk comparison had people seriously side-eyeing

Fast forward to 2026, and Taylor ended up right back in the political conversation, this time because of an Instagram Story.

She posted about a tragic news event and said watching the video had affected her “just like the day I watched Charlie Kirk’s video,” adding that both were devastating and that it’s human to feel heartache regardless of stance.

Now, she didn’t explicitly say anything political. But mentioning Charlie Kirk, who is very well known for his conservative views, definitely made people pause. A lot of followers felt like it wasn’t a random reference, and suddenly the “Taylor is right-leaning” conversation came back strong.

Her post read: “Feeling heavy from the video I saw today. My heart goes out to Alex Pretti’s family, it’s been weighing on me just like the day I watched Charlie Kirk’s video. Both were devastating to watch. Both are not okay.

“I know people with a platform get fearful to speak and I don’t blame them. It comes with automatic hate, division and an emotional toll that can be detrimental.

“I just want to remind and acknowledge it’s HUMAN of us to feel heartache with everything we see regardless of stance.”

She doesn’t really talk about politics

It turns out that Taylor actually doesn’t post about politics that much.

And weirdly, that silence is kind of what keeps the speculation alive. Because when someone isn’t super clear about their views, people start connecting dots themselves and in Taylor’s case, those dots keep leading back to those earlier moments.

She’s shown signs of being right-leaning or at least having expressed pro-Trump stances before. But there isn’t a ton of content of her actively talking politics or pushing a specific agenda.

Reality Shrine reached out to Taylor Frankie Paul for comment. For all the latest reality TV cast member news, scandals, gossip and updates – like Reality Shrine on Facebook.