Andy Cohen is publicly blasting Sarah Michelle Gellar, but it’s clear who’s in the right

Rather randomly, Sarah Michelle Gellar and Andy Cohen are having massive beef with each other, albeit rather one sided, so what exactly is going on?!

Well, everything kicked off on March 18th when Sarah was asked by Page Six Radio whether she was enjoying the new season of RHOBH, on which Andy Cohen is the producer of.

She savagely admitted: “No. I think it’s boring.” Whilst the hosts were shocked at her honest confession, she also commented on the parts of the show she does enjoy, explaining: “I like the cast. Like, I love Rachel [Zoe]. I think Rachel’s a great addition.

“I love [Bozoma Saint John]. I mean, I live for Kathy and Jen. Like, I want a spin-off. I want a Jen Tilly Kathy Hilton spin-off! But it’s slow. It’s just picking up now.”

As for what she thinks about controversial RHOBH cast member Amanda Frances, Sarah didn’t hold back, commenting: “I don’t think she’s polarizing. I just don’t think anyone enjoys her.”

The actual clip makes it worse… she’s just saying this season is slow… but picking up, and she likes the cast! This is not trashing, this is sharing a completely harmless opinion. Andy is a disaster. https://t.co/q4JPPd5c2h — Thomas Pardee (@Pardee) March 26, 2026



Andy Cohen was later showed the clip of what she thinks about RHOBH, with him admitting he felt betrayed by Sarah Michelle Gellar as he’d interviewed her earlier the same day as she made her comments.

He reacted: “And it was in our studio and then they post it and it’s like ‘Sarah Michelle Gellar hates The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ with all this Radio Andy signage everywhere.

“And I go, ‘You know what? Don’t bring someone into my studio to trash my show. How about the door is locked when I leave? How’s that? Or maybe think twice about posting that all over social media where it says ‘Andy’ everywhere behind SMG.’ She’s wrong, by the way.” Yikes.

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