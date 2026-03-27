All the drama between Age of Attraction’s John and Theresa that led to their huge break-up

Age of Attraction’s John and Theresa are sadly no longer together, and there’s a huge amount of drama between them. They only lasted for six months after the experiment, and according to John, the age gap between them was actually what led to their break-up.

John claimed on Viall Files how he “doesn’t deserve someone who texts him saying they feel disgusting when they’re with you” and recently told DC Film Girl: “Unfortunately, once we got into the real world, it [age] became an issue and it broke us up.”

He said: “I don’t really feel comfortable airing this out,” before Theresa said: “That’s why we’re here.” She also said: “God, I didn’t expect to get emotional.” John and Theresa kept going back and forth, with him saying, “I’ll speak for you,” and her replying, “I never said that.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Theresa DeMaria (@theresa_demaria)

John refused to say something at one point in the Age of Attraction reunion, while Theresa said: “You want to air all of our dirty laundry? Let’s do it.” Having broken up six months after, John told DC Film Girl: “Where we’re at now, it’s a lot for me to comprehend.”

He said, “In Vancouver, it wasn’t an issue. I told everybody it’s not going to be an issue unless she makes it an issue. It’s just surreal seeing this play out knowing where we’re at now, it’s interesting.” John also revealed on Instagram how the experiment was “overwhelming”.

When Theresa told her kids about John’s age, one of them got loads of stick. “My youngest son doesn’t really care, except for he’s getting a lot of flack from his friends right now,” she told Glamour in an interview. “My kids are super supportive. They want me to be happy.”

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