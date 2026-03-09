Rob Rausch’s brother just savagely called him out for not sharing his Traitors cash prize

Rob Rausch‘s brother, Adam, has been kept well hidden from the public eye, until recently. He’s now outed his older brother for not sharing his cash prize from winning The Traitors, and savagely claimed Rob promised he would use the money to help his family.

He mimed the words: “Are they on their way, or?” Adam also looked at his fake watch, insinuating not a penny has been shared with him. Even the Cheez-it brand commented, “I mean he didn’t win as a faithful sooooo,” and Adam replied, “oh here cheez-it go.”

Firstly, we’d barely heard of this younger brother until Rob randomly mentioned him in an interview recently. He recently said: “My brother’s taught me a lot about being open-minded. He came out as gay to me first and that was a huge moment in our relationship.”

Rob added: “It meant a lot that he trusted me that that much.” Some people barely believed Adam was his brother, but he’s shared old photos of them with their sister, Lily, from back in the day, and it’s so cute because they all refer to each other as best friends.

Rob recently spent five figures on a Birkin bag for co-star Maura Higgins, to apologise for lying to her and being a Traitor the whole time. When someone said, “Adam wants a Birkin too,” he liked the comment. Rob also bought a work-home space in Alabama for over $100K!

He won over $200K, and has a net worth just above that. Rob has always been pretty open with how he wanted to make enough money to go and live somewhere remote with a wife for the rest of his life, but let’s be honest, his life has been pretty public so far.

