The insane cost of the Birkin bag Rob Rausch gave to Maura Higgins after The Traitors

It was the only way she'd actually forgive him for lying

Rob Rausch developed a really tight-knit friendship with Maura Higgins on The Traitors, so you can only imagine how she reacted when she found out he was a Traitor the entire time. She said she’d only forgive him if he done one thing: bought her a Birkin bag.

He turned up with the dark red handbag when they both appeared on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen on March 4th, and Maura’s face was in total shock when Rob surprised her with it. He even wore gloves, and she said he “can pay for it but not touch it”.

The exact gold hardware handbag costs a hefty $16,000 from Hermes, which we’ve worked out is essentially the cost of Rob jumping out the helicopter on The Traitors. He bought it on resale at Madison Avenue Couture, but the brand’s Togo Birkins usually cost around $25K.

Maura said she “thinks she won” and that he’s “fully forgiven,” after Rob went into the couture shop and was told they “were just happy they had it in stock”. The seller presented it to him in a gorgeous orange box and Rob described it as “beautiful”.

As the bag is super rare, it’s believed Rob actually paid more for it than he would have if it was at retail price, especially as the couture shop is known for its premium pricing. The bag is believed to be around nine years old – and it was thanks to Lisa Rinna‘s suggestion.

Obviously, it was Rob’s good friend and fellow Traitor, Lisa, who knew where to get the best resale bags. Rumour has it that Birkin is super exclusive and usually turn people down from buying their bags, so he truly did bag a great purchase!

