Apparently Amber and Jordan’s real relationship was nothing like what we saw on Love Is Blind?

A lot of wild spoilers are allegedly coming out about Amber and Jordan after they got married during the Love Is Blind finale, and it’s not looking great for them.

However, apparently their relationship was actually very different from what we ended up seeing on the show, so let’s delve into what’s being claimed about them.

According to Reality Receipts, Jordan and Amber had both decided that they would say no at the altar and not get married on Love Is Blind. Amber then unexpectedly said yes first, with her answer allegedly taking Jordan by surprise who then also agreed to marrying her.

Co-host Ashley also claimed that someone who is friends with Jordan told her that throughout filming his relationship with Amber was a “hot mess”, with the two constantly fighting and there was “no way” they would get married on Love Is Blind. Well, that aged well.

When it came to the wedding day all of his friends and family were allegedly absolutely shocked that the pair did get married after all. And to be fair, judging from Jordan’s reaction at the altar it wouldn’t surprise me if they had agreed not to get married, with Amber seemingly changing up the plan at the last minute.

Fellow host Rikkii also claimed that their relationship was very “chaotic” behind the scenes which if they are divorced makes sense that things weren’t as perfect as they seemed.

Again, all of this is currently speculation and we will have to wait until the Love Is Blind reunion to see whether more comes out about Amber and Jordan.

Reality Shrine has reached out to Amber and Jordan for comment.

