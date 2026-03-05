Is this what shockingly goes down between Amber and Jordan at the Love Is Blind reunion?

I can already tell the Love Is Blind season 10 reunion is going to have truly explosive levels of drama, and apparently some spoilers have been revealed about the drama that goes down between Amber and Jordan.

During the teaser for the reunion, Amber is seen storming out of the room whilst yelling “Told you! Don’t f*cking do that!” It also appears that she and Jordan aren’t sat next to each other, which usually means a couple have divorced so what exactly is going on?!

Well, According to Reality Receipts, their marriage has broken down since filming ended. It is said to have lasted around three months, with the pair announcing their divorce during the reunion.

Reality Receipts also claimed that Amber and Jordan had agreed off camera that they wouldn’t get married, but Amber last minute said yes which led Jordan to agree as well. Apparently Amber turned up at a wedding where Jordan was a groomsman drunk, and allegedly she returned from work one day and he was gone.

At the moment this is all speculation and we will have to wait until the Love Is Blind season 10 reunion to find out if the spoilers about Amber and Jordan are really true.

But people think that during the reunion he will bring up their divorce as being as a result of her behaviour, and as a result she’ll get upset and storm out, but again this is not currently confirmed.

