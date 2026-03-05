The biggest moments that were cut from Love Is Blind, from puppy dates to extreme kissing

There were some huge moments cut from Love Is Blind, so we collected the biggest ones and threw them into this article. From puppy dates that didn’t make the final edit to one couple having to tell handymen to leave their place, I can’t believe they took these scenes out.

A date involving puppies was edited out

Bri and Connor were introduced to the cutest puppies from Speak for the Unspoken Dog Rescue, which didn’t make the cut. Bri revealed it was her favourite of all of their dates on Love Is Blind, in which the puppies visited them in their apartment.

Emma and Mike told handymen to leave

Emma revealed how, on the first night she and Mike spent together, there were men fixing a lightbulb in their apartment, when they started making out and got so carried away they actually had to ask the handymen to leave. We don’t want to know what happened next!

Christine wanted to go to Malibu

Christine revealed how, in a confessional, she knew she wanted to go to Malibu rather than Cabo. She said, “I knew I wanted to, I was like, ‘Get me out of here now.’ And they were like, ‘Let’s talk to Vic and see what you guys want to do.’

She went on to say that she suddenly felt scared that she and Vic weren’t on the same page, and said she “had a moment of sick to her stomach, like, there was a chance he might choose to go back to Columbus and this was, like, the end of us.”

Ashley doesn’t know what day trading is

After Alex told Ashley he does day trading for a job, she revealed that she doesn’t know what it is. She said in a confessional that didn’t make the cut, “He trades money, that’s all I got.” She just laughed nervously, but somehow, the producers didn’t think it was needed.

Connor thinks he found his soulmate

Connor admitted that he thought people finding their soulmate was “nuts”, but “truly feels it with her [Bri].” They appear to be one of the few couples who are still sharing loved-up photos together from their Love Is Blind BTS moments, too!

Jessica opened up about her ex-husband

We didn’t see much of Jessica talking about her ex-husband, but a deleted scene shows she did mention him. She said how she’s had difficult relationships in the past, “Notably, of course, my ex-husband,” but said she’d never had a “whiplash conversation” like with Chris.

‘Moving in with Vic will feel like home’

We were robbed of Christine and Vic’s love story for the most part, especially as it turns out she said that “moving in with him will feel like home”. She said: “He’s something I could do anything and everything with and it would be the best time.”

Alex addressed the chat with Ashley’s Dad

Alex spoke about how, because of the career path Ashley’s Dad has gone on as a lawyer, he understood there’s “going to be some feelings or questions” from him. However, obviously he added that he “does think he’s very polished based off of his lifestyle”.

