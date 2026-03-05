Wait, was Ashley secretly hooking up with her ex throughout Love Is Blind?!

Erm, so allegedly Ashley was in contact with her ex situationship the entire time she and Alex were in the shared apartments on Love Is Blind?!

The alleged drama was revealed on The Reality Receipts Podcast, with StoryTimeWithRikkii showing a message she has received from someone about Ashley.

The message claims: “Ashley has been dating another man since filming in the apartments after the pods. not sure if it’ll be shown on the show, but she did say that Netflix gave her a ‘villain edit’ – she reconnected with a guy she had been talking to for a while before the show and ended up hooking up with him while living with Alex.

“Her and this new guy are part of a well known popular group of people who go out in Cleveland, best friends with the Snipe twins who will be at the wedding on the show. She was with the new guy before filming for the wedding but went through with it anyway knowing she was going to say no to Alex.”

Rikkii then explained that she asked the sender whether they actually had any proof of their allegations such as pictures or messages.

She claims that she was sent the Instagram account of the alleged man, and also received messages between Ashley and the man in question from March 21st.

Rikkii also claims she saw pictures of a surprise party that Ashley thew for the mystery man dated from April 12th, with the Love Is Blind weddings taking place the week of April 9th.

Reality Shrine has reached out to Ashley for comment.

