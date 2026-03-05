Here’s how you can sneakily watch the entire Love Is Blind season 10 reunion early

You can catch the drama hours before everyone else!

It turns out there’s a sneaky way you can watch the Love Is Blind season 10 reunion before it officially releases on Netflix.

The reunion will release for everyone on Netflix at 6pm ET/ 9pm PT on March 11th, however there is a way you can see it before everyone else.

Here’s how you can watch the Love Is Blind season 10 reunion hours before everyone else

Tudum posted on their website about a watch party that they’re doing for the reunion, and all you have to do is RSVP in order to get all the juicy drama hours before everyone else.

The watch party will also feature deleted scenes, special guests and a live chat which won’t be included when it releases on Netflix, so you’re also getting some major exclusive content.

The livestream will kick off at 4:30pm GMT which is 11:30am ET/ 8:30am PT time, meaning you’ll get to watch the season 10 Love Is Blind reunion a whole six and a half hours early.

The “pregame” starts at 4:30pm GMT with some of the cast members from this season dropping by to spill some tea, then the actual reunion will kick off 10 minutes later at 4:40pm GMT. From the sounds of it there is going to be some major tea spilled, so make sure you don’t miss it!

There will also be an after party, which will reveal never before seen deleted scenes from this season, unseen pod dates and even more footage from the honeymoons. Please tell me we’ll get some more Vic and Christine action.

This sounds great but how do I sign up to watch?

All you have to do is RSVP on Tudum’s website and you’ll be sent an email confirming your spot. Make sure to check your spam, as my confirmation didn’t go into my primary inbox. On the day you simply have to go onto Tudum’s website and you’ll be admitted virtual entry. See you there!

