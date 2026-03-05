They had Karen Doherty working overtime, so which of the Blue Therapy couples are still together?

I'm actually so surprised by where some are now

If you binge-watched Blue Therapy and immediately started doing detective work, you’re not alone. Because once you’ve watched seven couples unpack their messiest moments in front of therapist Karen Doherty, you need to know: did it actually work… or did everyone leave the therapy room and instantly return to chaos?

The good news is most of the cast are active on Instagram, and while some are serving couple content loud and proud, others are keeping it mysteriously vague.

So, here’s what their socials suggest about who’s still together… and what they’re doing now.

Daisy and Jay – still together

Daisy’s IG is giving very booked, busy, thriving vibes. She lists marketing and her Netflix link-up in her bio.

Jay’s page is more personality-led, but neither is giving big “we’re a unit” energy on-grid right now.

They still get tagged together in official Blue Therapy posts, but as for couple updates? It’s pretty quiet, which makes their relationship status hard to confirm from IG alone.

If we had to say, though, we’d assume these two are still together.

Maria and Viktor – still together

These two are the easiest to track because they literally have a joint account, and it’s thriving.

Their “Viktor and Ria” page is very much alive, posting relatable couple content and linking out to their individual handles. So yes, based on IG? They’re still together, still joking, still doing their influencer thing.

Basically, these two give the most “we made it” vibe of the bunch.

Mike and Yasmin – still together

If you want proof that they’re still operating as a team, look no further than the handle: @_doingmumanddad.

Their content leans family-first (think kids, parenthood, London life) and Yas is still posting Mike in a way that feels very “my man, my mess, my person.”

From the socials? They look very much still together and parenting as a unit.

Debbie and Kelvin – still together

Debbie and Kelvin both still have active profiles, and Kelvin’s bio screams wellness-and-work mode.

He lists private chef in his bio, oozing that nutritionist energy.

Their pages aren’t packed with couple selfies, but they’re still publicly linked via show tagging and the same Blue Therapy promo ecosystem.

So, not ultra showy, but nothing on IG suggests a clean break… more “we’re private but present.”

Mons and Shay – not together

These two are so low-key it’s almost impressive. Shay’s IG presence is minimal, and Mons isn’t exactly oversharing either, which makes their “where are they now?” the hardest to pin down.

They’re still tagged together in official posts, but there’s no obvious “still together” announcement content on their grids.

In November 2025, Shay shared a post captioned: “Healing took time, but I’m here now,” but they’re still following one another and liking each other’s posts.

So, based on IG alone… their status is unconfirmed, and their privacy level, elite.

Junior and Carmen – still together

Okay, this one is much clearer. Carmen confirmed to Reality Shrine that she and Junior are still together after Blue Therapy.

Carmen’s IG page features posts about Junior being her “husband,” with full heart-eyes birthday energy. That’s as close as Instagram gets to a stamped certificate!

When we met them on the show, they’d been together forever. And it looks like that’s still the case! Their socials suggest they are a fit, and while Junior’s account is giving music career energy, Carmen’s page oozes ‘married’ vibes.

Dami and Jermaine – still together

Dami’s account is deep in mum-life territory, and she and Jermaine are still publicly connected through Blue Therapy tagging.

Neither of them appears to be doing dramatic “new chapter” breakup signalling on IG, but they’re also not posting constant couple content.

So the fairest read from socials is basically… they still appear together, but they’re keeping the relationship side quieter than the parenting side.

Taking to the ‘gram post show, Jermaine captioned a post: “Enormous thanks to @bluetherapy @netflixuk and @karendohertycoaching !! What an experience !! #bluetherapy out now on Netflix worldwide.”

