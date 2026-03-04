Their relationships are on the edge, so let’s meet Netflix’s Blue Therapy couples

The drama among this cast is wild!

If you’re in the mood for reality TV that’s less “thrown a drink” and more “say it with your full chest”, Blue Therapy is absolutely your next Netflix obsession.

The setup is juicy and surprisingly intimate. Seven couples swap avoidance and WhatsApp arguments for a therapist’s couch, with relationship expert Karen Doherty calmly pulling the pins out of emotional grenades.

And the best part? The Blue Therapy couples aren’t here to look cute for the cameras, they’re showing up because something’s not working, and they know it. So, before you press play and start picking sides, here’s who’s stepping into the therapy room.

Daisy and Jay

Daisy (@daisy_agy) and Jay (@jaysqrddd) are giving “we love each other, but we do NOT trust each other” energy, and it’s been looping for five years on-and-off.

Their biggest villain? Old-school trust issues they both keep dragging into the present. They’re also parents to a young child, which raises the stakes in a very real, very “what are we teaching our kid about love?” way.

Maria and Viktor

Maria and Viktor (@riaandviktor) have been together for seven years, but they’re stuck on the big stuff… marriage, culture, and what commitment even means when you’ve been “together” forever.

And if you’re thinking, “Wait, why do they look familiar?”, you’re not imagining it.

They previously appeared on Olivia Attwood’s Bad Boyfriends, and Maria putting Viktor forward was linked to the lack of a proposal.

Mike and Yasmin

From the outside, Mike (@oluwa_mike) and Yasmin (@_doingmumanddad) look like they’ve got it all.

They’re engaged and have children. But this is Blue Therapy, so of course there’s a catch.

The issue bubbling under their “perfect” surface is secrecy, especially around money, and Yasmin wants answers.

Debbie and Kelvin

Debbie (@debbielolax) and Kelvin’s (@kelvinadabla) relationship problem is basically: “I miss you… and your calendar is the other woman.”

Kelvin’s busy schedule running his business means Debbie feels pushed aside and she’s over being smoothed over with expensive gifts as apologies.

She brings them into therapy to finally talk about the stuff money can’t patch up.

Mons and Shay

Mons (_.mons) and Shay (@djshxy_) have been together for two years and live together, but their relationship is carrying the heavy weight of past infidelity.

Their dynamic also hits on a question that’ll make you sit up… what do you do when your partner admits they wouldn’t tolerate the same behaviour they asked you to forgive? Messy? Yes. Relatable? Also yes.

Junior and Carmen

Junior (@djblueyofficial) and Carmen (@hairbycarmenamelia) are the long-haul couple.

They’ve been together for over two decades. But history doesn’t automatically equal harmony.

They’ve separated before, tried again, and now they’re facing the hard reality of what happens when the future you planned doesn’t feel like it fits anymore.

This one is giving “grown-up decisions” with a side of emotional whiplash.

Dami and Jermaine

Dami (@damikajonesss) and Jermaine’s (@jaydilemmaa) tension centres on time, attention, and what counts as disrespect.

Dami gave up her career to be a stay-at-home mum, and she’s exhausted by Jermaine being constantly busy entertaining clients, especially when there’s flirty banter with work colleagues involved.

It’s that particular kind of conflict where one person feels taken for granted, and the other swears they’re “just being friendly”… until it stops sounding friendly.

