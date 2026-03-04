Kim Min-gee just revealed whether she’d ever go on Single’s Inferno again

Kim Min-gee has just revealed whether she’d re-do Single’s Inferno season six, especially after Song Seung-il ghosted her after season five. She responded to a post on the official show’s Instagram page, which massively hinted at whether she’d give it all another go.

When it was confirmed that Single’s Inferno season six is on its way, Min-gee commented on the post with: “Is it possible to re-challenge by any chance..?” More than 4,000 people liked the comment and counting, and people are really eager for Netflix to follow through.

She was one of the last season’s stand-out members, and reflected with positivity on the whole thing, even though she didn’t get the ending she wanted. Min-gee wrote: “Watching the footage again made me relive the emotions of summer and my heart felt settled.”

She added in the post: “Those 10 days felt incredibly long, yet every second was precious. After filming ended, there were tough periods when my heart felt heavy, but thanks to the friends I shared laughter and tears with, I managed to move forward.”

One viewer said: “Netflix you better allow her again and give her the best pairing she truly deserves!” It comes after the casting agency reportedly tried to cast her for the show three times, and now she’s ready to give it a fourth go, if they’ll have her.

Since the show ended, Min-gee has been hanging out with her on-screen friends a lot, such as Jo I-geon, and was rumoured to be in the same cafe around the same time Seung-il shot an interview in there. The season six cast has not been released, but watch this space!

