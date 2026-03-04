Brittany finally reveals whether she and Devonta are still together after Love Is Blind

I love Brittany, but despite Devonta being so clearly uninterested in her on Love Is Blind, she was still convinced that one day he’d be her husband.

Prior to their wedding, Devonta told Brittany that he couldn’t go through with marrying her with Brittany very much believing that they would get married one day, and would continue dating outside of the show. However, Devonta wasn’t exactly on board with this plan, telling her as she left that he’ll be “in touch.” Sounds promising.

Whilst we don’t find out during the Love Is Blind finale whether Devonta and Brittany are still together, she’s revealed all on her Instagram. She confirmed that the pair are no longer together and that she wanted to “slap herself” through the TV whilst watching their scenes together.

She posted in a caption: “Reflecting back on the last year, I can clearly see what the world is witnessing that I couldn’t fully see/chose to not accept in the moment. It’s not enjoyable watching myself accept a love less than deserving. Hindsight is 20/20.

“Y’all I wanted to reach through the TV and slap myself! Thank God for growth. Just remember you are only seeing a small part of the relationship we built, and one that I was continually asked to be patient and have trust in. ”

She continued: “I had my reservations, and now I’ve learned to ALWAYS trust my gut and someone’s actions over their words. I appreciate all the love and support through this journey.

“I have no regrets that I chose to show grace, love and patience to a man that was grieving. I chose to be a reflection of how Christ loves, an unconditional love. Call me naïve, desperate or delulu but I did something brave and took a risk on love. What can I say, love is blind.”

For all the latest reality TV cast member news, scandals, gossip and updates – like Reality Shrine on Facebook.