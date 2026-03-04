Ashley reveals the real reason she savagely exposed Alex at the altar on Love Is Blind

Seeing Ashley expose Alex at the Love Is Blind altar was actually quite cathartic, and now she’s revealed the real reason she felt compelled to take him down a peg in front of everyone.

It seemed going into it, Ashley knew that Alex wasn’t going say yes, admitting she’d be “shocked” if he did. For his part, Alex admitted to Tudum that he just wasn’t physically attracted to Ashley. He explained: “I hate this answer, but it’s honest. It’s the physical. [She] was not the type of woman that I wanted physically, and I couldn’t get past that. I hate saying it, but it’s true.”

Alex also revealed that he and Ashley had had an off screen conversation the day before their wedding, agreeing that neither of them wanted to get married.

He shared: “So what people don’t know is that I had a conversation with Ashley off-camera the day before the wedding. I was [like], ‘Hey, we didn’t get there, but I thank you for being my partner through this.’ I really didn’t want her to get blindsided.

“It was a quick conversation — met with an ‘Okay, I respect that’ from her — and that was that. I was going into the ceremony thinking we were going to politely just be like, ‘Hey, it wasn’t it.’”

As for Ashley, she felt like it was important for her to meet Alex at the altar on Love Is Blind, and didn’t want to “run and hide” from him.

She explained: “I needed to see this all the way through, not only [for] the experiment, but for myself. My dad always says the best thing he ever taught his kids is how to make a decision. I’m a fighter, so if I have an argument with the person that I love, I’m going to fight through that — I’m not just going to run and hide and ghost him. I’m going to give him the opportunity to show me that he can be the man I deserve.”

