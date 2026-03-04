Debunked: All the wild theories Christine and Vic have been subjected to on Love Is Blind

Vic and Christine are essentially the poster couple for every Love Is Blind experience the contestants want. From being accused of acting as production plants to being the only couple not to get invited to the Cabo trip, let’s debunk all the random theories about them.

Vic and Christine were left out of Cabo

Vic and Christine were noticeable absent from the Mexico trip on Love Is Blind, and rumours started flying around about why that was. Some speculated that it was because they had criminal charges and weren’t allowed to leave the country, or didn’t have passports.

There’s also a theory that, although production claim they couldn’t afford to send a seventh couple on the trip, it was because of Vic’s job. However, one viewer worked out that the semester year would mean he couldn’t have gone, but he’s confirmed he took unpaid leave.

“Just so you guys know, everybody has to have a valid passport before even arriving to the pods, so if you happen to get engaged and go onto the Mexico part of filming you do have to have a valid passport. So it has nothing to do with passports or criminal record charges.”

Show creator Chris Coelen explained to Entertainment Weekly: “We had seven great couples, and we felt really strongly about all of them. Normally, we would only track up to five and sometimes we’ve stretched to six. This time, we couldn’t,” saying it was down to the budget.

They were accused of being ‘production plants’

People are convinced Vic and Christine are production plants because of no drama in their relationship, so that at least one couple would have a successful ending. Some viewers even went as far as to say they’re already a married couple with healthy communication.

During an interview with the New York Post, Vic acknowledged that his relationship with Christine is, perhaps, a little boring. “I was not expecting that sort of reaction. I would use the term ‘boring’ in the sense that I feel like viewership and the public want more chaos.”

He added, “I’ve gotten some who’ve said, ‘I appreciate how you represent Black men in terms of your vulnerability, your openness, and how you comported yourself. They’re like, ‘In a world where we shy away from talking about these things, it can be normalised.'”

People thought they were simply too boring

Taking to Threads, Vic not only addressed that topic but also touched upon those who thought he only wanted to date a white woman. He wrote: “Seemingly healthy relationships can present boring. It can trigger skepticism & think pieces disguised as truths.”

“In part, for valid reasons because the world exposes us to wicked things & pain. I entered the experiment with faith, an open mind & heart… not with discrimination/hate. I’ve seriously dated women of diff races. I came looking for a potential wife,” he added.

Vic ended his rant: “& if you think the colour of the person’s skin would change the decisions in episodes one to three, you don’t know me. I pray for societies healing.” Christine asked Vic if he had any fears about having a child with a white woman, which he said he doesn’t.

Vic posted a photo of his ring… Oops

Vic accidentally shared a photo wearing a wedding ring months before Love Is Blind aired, in a carousel of photos posted in September last year. This would mean, if he did end up marrying Christine, he’d be wearing a ring, but now he’s deleted the photo.

Although we’re all hoping Vic and Christine make it past the altar, he’s now got us all questioning what’s going on between them. He’s now shared a post saying there’s a “life plot twist” and quite literally everyone is freaking the heck out, and rightly so.

When he turned 34 years old, Vic shared a post with several photos, including a sixth which showed him wearing a glinting wedding ring on his finger. However, we reported on this, and just days later, Vic has taken it upon himself to swiftly remove the show spoiler.

