Right, what was in the box Christine gave to Vic before their Love Is Blind wedding?

Christine gave Vic a cheeky gifted box before their wedding on Love Is Blind, but he wouldn’t show cameras even a glimpse of the present she gave him. It was labelled, “For tonight,” but Vic, being the man with the calm demeanour he has, wouldn’t say what was in there.

Viewers have now come up with a theory about what she gave him, but it’s pretty obvious it’s lingerie. Yet there was one theory that it could have been a Bible, as they both connected over sharing the Christian faith, but Vic made it clear it was something between them.

He said on the show: “I can’t say what’s in that box. I can’t, it’s between a husband and wife.” And since the clip of that scene hit Netflix’s Instagram page, Vic has commented: “Excited to see the next drop 🍿 & don’t worry about what’s in the box 🤫😂.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Love Is Blind (@loveisblindnetflix)

One lady who claims she’s Christine’s cousin revealed on social media: “There’s lingerie in the box. I’m cousins with Christy.” While another viewer commented: “The look on Vic’s face when he saw what’s in the box…😍yep…he’s gonna have fun 😂.”

The white box didn’t have any particular brand on it, but one other theory is that perhaps Christine purchased a Boudoir photoshoot for her man. And on the intimacy side of things, Christine revealed that they “had the same intimacy” on their Malibu honeymoon.

Christine told Tudum: “I believed he was my person regardless. We would’ve had the same connection and the same intimacy even if we were at home. This was just such a wild experience. Getting to have that alone time with the world turned off was really nice.”

