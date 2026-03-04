Alex reveals the real reason he would have never married Ashley on Love Is Blind, and it’s vile

Ashley read Alex to absolute filth at the Love Is Blind altar, and rightfully so, but Alex has now claimed that he would never have married her regardless of what she said.

During a new interview with Tudum, Alex and Ashley spoke out about their chaotic wedding, with him making a vile comment about why he thinks they didn’t end up tying the knot.

Alex admitted: “I hate this answer, but it’s honest. It’s the physical. [She] was not the type of woman that I wanted physically, and I couldn’t get past that. I hate saying it, but it’s true.” Sorry, but does this man have eyes?!

As for Ashley, she added: “It was just two people, two very, very different lives, and it just didn’t work. At the end of the day, there were just some nonnegotiables for both of us, whether it was his lying or it was my hair color. I’m not everybody’s cup of tea. I know that, and I’m just looking for something more.”

As for whether Alex knew Ashley was going to give him hell at the altar, he explained: “So what people don’t know is that I had a conversation with Ashley off-camera the day before the wedding. I was [like], ‘Hey, we didn’t get there, but I thank you for being my partner through this.’

“I really didn’t want her to get blindsided. It was a quick conversation — met with an ‘Okay, I respect that’ from her — and that was that. I was going into the ceremony thinking we were going to politely just be like, ‘Hey, it wasn’t it.’”

It might have blindsided Alex, but Ashley did give us one of the most satisfying altar takedown in all of Love Is Blind history, and if you’re not going to get married you might as well make a scene out of it!

