He’s been accused of a lot, so let’s dig into the controversies around Love Is Blind’s Devonta

His alleged antics have been raising a lot of eyebrows

If you’ve been watching Love Is Blind Ohio, you’ll know Devonta has become one of the season’s most talked-about cast members and not always for the right reasons.

From messy ex-girlfriend drama to rumours about secret engagements and suspicious social media activity, the internet has been doing what it does best… digging.

There’s a lot to unpack here. Whether you’re side-eyeing his storyline with Brittany or just trying to keep up with the off-screen chaos, here’s a full rundown of all the controversies swirling around Devonta right now.

His ex accused him of lying and living a double life

I don’t wanna be mean but all I’ll say is Devonta has all the audacity in the world #LoveIsBlind #LoveIsBlind10 pic.twitter.com/bkqLeX4zGj — patweetme (@patweet_me) February 14, 2026

One of the biggest pieces of drama came from a woman called Taylor Carr, who claims she dated Devonta after filming wrapped. She alleged their relationship ran from July to December 2025, and publicly accused him of being a “liar” who was living a “double life.”

Taylor said she even introduced him to her children before discovering he was allegedly seeing other women and hiding parts of his life. In an Instagram post, she claimed he fed her “nothing but lies” and said she felt disgusted after realising he may have been misleading her throughout their relationship.

Devonta hasn’t exactly taken the accusations quietly, though.

Devonta clapped back and accused his ex of blackmail

Soon after Taylor’s claims started circulating, Devonta responded, and it got messy fast.

He denied the allegations and said Taylor had actually been trying to get back with him repeatedly after they split. According to Devonta, she allegedly sent over 200 messages in just a few days asking him to return to the relationship.

Devonta also claimed she attempted to blackmail him and insisted her accusations were motivated by bitterness over the breakup.

Taylor later admitted she had messaged him multiple times, but said that was because she loved him and felt betrayed after allegedly discovering he had been cheating with other women.

Naturally, the internet quickly turned the whole situation into a full-blown he-said-she-said saga.

Their brutal public back-and-forth got very messy

Devonta asking for a prenup while driving this car, like be so forreal #LoveIsBlind pic.twitter.com/9kwkcqrPqf — Big Brother Tea (@TheBigBroTea) March 4, 2026

Instead of dying down, the drama escalated as both sides continued addressing the situation publicly.

Taylor doubled down on her claims in social media posts and videos, saying Devonta “love bombed” her and gradually started acting distant. She also alleged he avoided letting her visit his apartment and wasn’t affectionate toward her as their relationship progressed.

Meanwhile, Devonta reportedly shared messages he says prove Taylor repeatedly contacted him asking to reconcile.

At this point, people online basically became detectives, dissecting screenshots, timelines, and every Instagram move either of them made.

It was revealed he’d apparently been engaged before the show

Another revelation that raised eyebrows? Devonta was reportedly already engaged at some point before appearing on Love Is Blind.

For a show that’s literally about finding a lifelong partner, discovering a contestant had a recent engagement understandably made some question whether he was truly ready for the experiment, or just ready for the cameras.

We’re used to contestants having complicated dating histories, but an engagement in the mix definitely added fuel to all the chatter around him.

He’s hinted he might already have a new girlfriend

Brittany: We’re still engaged. I still see a future with you. Davonta: Only time will tell. I’m not a fortune teller.#loveisblind #loveisblind10 pic.twitter.com/D5ObsJMDYz — Reality Roast (@RoastReality) March 4, 2026

As if things weren’t dramatic enough, people also think Devonta may have moved on again after the show.

Some noticed what looked like subtle hints across his social media, including posts and interactions that suggest he might be soft-launching a new relationship. The clues weren’t exactly subtle to eagle-eyed viewers, who quickly began piecing together screenshots and theories.

If true, it means Devonta’s love life has moved very fast since filming wrapped.

His prenup conversation raised eyebrows

On the show itself, Devonta also sparked discussion with his strong stance on getting a prenup.

While wanting a prenup isn’t controversial in itself, the conversation got people talking because he seemed extremely focused on finances and protecting his money early on in the relationship.

Folks started digging into how much he actually earns and whether the financial concerns were warranted, which only added another layer to the ongoing debates about him.

For all the latest reality TV cast member news, scandals, gossip and updates – like Reality Shrine on Facebook.