Devonta has left loads of evidence that he’s got a new girlfriend after Love Is Blind

Devonta has left a load of evidence that he’s got a new girlfriend after Love Is Blind. He’s been sharing snaps with loads of hints about romance, and we all know that the relationship he had with Brittany was a whole shambles, as they broke up on the day of their wedding.

It was all too much to tie the knot for Brittany and Devonta, so they split in her apartment before walking down the aisle. Technically, that all happened a year ago, so there’s been plenty of time for Devonta to move on and find someone completely new to marry.

There’s unconfirmed rumours Devonta has gotten engaged and has a baby on the way, which is expected to come out at the reunion. But until then, he’s hinting at his new relationship by sharing loads of picturesque views with captions like: “This and you >>>.”

He’s shared multiple photos such as above, where he’s written captions like, “Sunsets and you >>>.” And it does make sense, because his ex-girlfriend, Taylor Carr, is now saying he’s been “living a life with someone else” after she dated him following filming.

Devonta posted the photos a week ago, as the rumours came out he’s in a new relationship. He’s now sadly made his Instagram private so that people will stop snooping, but his ex dished on the Reality Receipts podcast that he will announce his engagement at the reunion.

Devonta also said there’s “never a dull moment” when sharing a video to his Instagram Story. The video was captioned: “POV: You find someone as goofy as you.” So, despite the failed relationships he’s had both on and off-screen, it looks like he’s found The One.

He did clap back about his ex talking about him. He told Reality Shrine: “This is the girl who keeps running her mouth about me the one who texted me over 200 times in three days begging for me back. She is a miserable single mom who thought I was her out.”

