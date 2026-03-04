It was a trainwreck, so are Brittany and Devonta still together after Love Is Blind?

The Love Is Blind finale had some moments of pure chaos in it, one of which was when Brittany insisted that Devonta would still end up “being her husband” one day. Despite the pair ultimately deciding not to walk down the altar together during the finale, are Brittany and Devonta still together after Love Is Blind? Let’s find out!

When Devonta tells Brittany he doesn’t want to get married, she admits: “’m shocked I’m not actually getting married. My parents know how much I want to be married. But right now, I feel like everything I want isn’t happening now.”

As for why he doesn’t want to tie the knot, Devonta explains: “I can’t walk into a marriage with self-doubt with, ‘Can I love you how you need to be loved?’ I just can’t do it.”

And despite the fact he so clearly doesn’t want to be with her, Brittany insists they will still be together after Love Is Blind, saying that Devonta is the “love of her life.” Yikes.

She adds: “We’re still going to be together, we’re still going to be engaged.” So, do things end up working out for these two?

Well, actually not at all as Devonta and Brittany are very much not still together after the Love Is Blind finale, as allegedly he has actually had a baby and is engaged again to someone else!

The ex that he dated after Love Is Blind has spoken at length about what he was like in their relationship after the show, and now he apparently has a baby with a different lady! However, this has not been confirmed by Netflix, so we’ll have to wait until the reunion to find out if the rumours are true.

