Here’s everything we know about Todd Meadows after Deadliest Catch deckhand tragically died

He was just 25 years old

Deadliest Catch deckhand Todd Meadows tragically died at the age of 25. The Discovery Channel star sadly passed away on February 25th following a boat accident.

Referring to Todd as his “brother,” Aleutian Lady’s Captain, Rick Sheldford, announced the news in a statement.

He wrote: “February 25, 2026, was the most tragic day in the history of the Aleutian Lady on the Bering Sea. We lost our brother, Todd Meadows.”

Todd Meadows’ cause of death

The US Coast Guard has confirmed that Todd Meadows died after falling overboard while working on the fishing vessel Aleutian Lady in the Bering Sea.

The incident happened on February 25, roughly 170 miles north of Dutch Harbour, Alaska, at around 5 pm local time. According to officials, Meadows went overboard during operations on deck and fell into the freezing waters, per Alaska News Source.

Crew members quickly launched a recovery effort and managed to pull him back onto the boat about 10 minutes later. However, he was already unresponsive. Despite attempts at first aid and resuscitation on board, they were unable to revive him, and he was later pronounced dead.

The tragic accident occurred while Meadows was filming his first season of Deadliest Catch, the Discovery Channel series that documents the extremely dangerous job of crab fishing in Alaska.

Deadliest Catch star’s passing is under investigation

Authorities have launched an investigation into the circumstances surrounding Meadows’ death. The US Coast Guard Arctic District confirmed that it is reviewing the incident as part of its standard process for marine casualties, per PEOPLE.

Officials say they will examine what happened in the moments before Meadows went overboard, including safety procedures and conditions on the vessel at the time. Taste of Country reports that investigations like this are carried out to determine the cause of the accident and identify any safety lessons that could prevent similar tragedies in the future.

The Aleutian Lady crew had notified Coast Guard watchstanders after the fall, and Meadows was recovered shortly afterwards by his fellow crew members.

His captain, Rick Shelford, described the day as “the most tragic” in the vessel’s history and paid tribute to Meadows as a hardworking and well-loved member of the crew.

His family launched a GoFundMe

Following Meadows’ death, his family and friends launched a GoFundMe fundraiser to help support his loved ones and cover funeral expenses.

According to the page, Meadows leaves behind three young children, and the fundraiser aims to provide financial support for them during this difficult time. The post also highlights how deeply devoted he was to his family and how much he loved working on the water.

The fundraiser originally aimed to raise around $1,600, but donations quickly began climbing as fans of Deadliest Catch and members of the fishing community shared messages of support.

Supporters have described Meadows as a hardworking father who “died doing what he loved” while crabbing in Alaska’s waters.

