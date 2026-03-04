They’re both actual icons, so are Vic and Christine still together after Love Is Blind?

No other couple even came close to Vic and Christine during this season of Love Is Blind, but are they still together after the Love Is Blind finale?

Vic and Christine were the only other couple alongside Amber and Jordan who actually ended up getting married during the finale, and I’ve never rooted for a couple so hard.

Christine met Vic’s mum for the first time whilst at the altar and it was incredibly wholesome. When Vic first saw Christine he told her: “It felt so easy getting to know you. You know more about me than anyone else on the planet, right now.”

Christine told Vic that she feels like their love is very “calm, easy and passionate”, and to the surprise of nobody they tie the knot.

As for whether they’re still together after the Love Is Blind finale, it would appear that they are as whilst he’s now deleted it, Vic posted a picture over the summer last year where he’s clearly wearing his wedding ring.

As they’re both Christians, I do think they take the concept of marriage more seriously than some other cast members so hopefully they’ll be together for a long time yet.

For all the latest reality TV cast member news, scandals, gossip and updates – like Reality Shrine on Facebook.