Vic reveals how being on Love Is Blind has impacted his serious job as a professor

Vic has spoken out about how Love Is Blind has impacted his job as a college professor. He currently teaches criminal public policy and doesn’t plan on changing up his job anytime soon, but it turns out that he “barely made it out of high school” several years ago.

He said: “My personal life is now public, and historically in the workplace, since I was young, I tend to keep a strong firewall between personal life and profession. And now that’s broken down, with my colleagues, students for instance, people I’m contracted with.”

“They now see this personal side of me at the same time. So, I’m still in the classroom, I’m still conducting research to try to better communities and society as a whole. It just happens to be that folks now see a vulnerable side of me and that’s it,” Vic added.

He also said that “things have been regular for the most part, which is reassuring.” And when someone asked if he will continue to be a professor now he’s on a Netflix dating show, he replied, “For sure, unless God has other plans for me, but I love the students.”

Vic also said he loves his colleagues and the research he gets to do. His position also hasn’t been affected at the college he works at, and is now a public policy professor at The Ohio State University, and faculty member with Ohio State’s Criminal Justice Research Center.

He also works closely with law enforcement in Ohio. When someone told him he should work for the government, Vic replied, “Public office positions are intense right now. I rather be in the background running some analysis though!”

Vic revealed that he never wanted to be a professor until he graduated. During college, he had hopes of becoming either an FBI agent or an engineer, but then decided to begin his career at John Jay College of Criminal Justice, when he was a PHD student.

He spent the last ten years focusing on Californian jails and violence prevention, and worked at Saint Louis University for a while, revealing that he had to take unpaid leave to be able to actually participate in the show. Well, it all paid off!

