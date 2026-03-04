He loves chaos, so here’s every controversy Alex from Love Is Blind has been involved in

Alex Henderson might’ve walked into Love Is Blind Ohio thinking he’d be giving Prince Charming, but the internet wanted to do some investigating first.

Between eyebrow-raising on-screen comments, social media follows that had people doing a collective side-eye, and a very messy timeline that keeps shifting like sand, Alex has basically become the talk of season 10.

If there’s one thing the Love Is Blind fandom is going to do, it’s pause, screenshot, cross-reference, and then come back with a 12-part thread…

The name change story

Before any of the “is he lying?” chaos, we all found out Alex’s name history is complicated and honestly really sad.

Alex was born Alex Henderson, but after his mum remarried when he was two, he was legally renamed Alec Ferrell as part of a step-parent adoption plan.

Alex has also spoken about his home life being unsafe and frightening, which adds a heavy layer to everything we’ve seen from him since.

The Instagram follows: Trump, Joe Rogan and more

Online detectives noticed Alex follows Donald Trump, Joe Rogan, and a bunch of political meme and commentary accounts, plus a “relationship meme” page called Toxic Hood Boys that’s full of grim women-and-dating content.

It’s the kind of follow list that instantly makes people go, “So what exactly are your views, bestie?”

Doubling down on MAGA, on-screen and off

The politics chat did not stay on Instagram.

On the show, Alex reportedly told Ashley’s dad he didn’t vote, but would have voted for Trump, and said he’s “absolutely conservative.

Then after the show, he apparently doubled down again in an interview, saying he’s fine being open about his political stance, while also implying the show isn’t the place for it.

The intimacy confessional that got cut

catching up on Love is Blind and Alex is the worst type of person. he’s so rehearsed it’s painful. he talks like trying to convince himself of a life that he doesn’t live. Those are the scariest people. #LoveIsBlind #LoveIsBlindS10 — AutumnMonét 🌱 (@DesiredDreamer) February 21, 2026

One of the biggest “why would you say that?” moments comes from an uncovered honeymoon clip.

Alex tells producers he and Ashley’s physical connection is “on fire”… and then the second anyone asks follow-up questions, he shuts it down with a blunt “no comment.”

Folks basically read it as confident soundbite, zero detail, and very slippery when pressed.

Priyanka, exes, and the “we knew each other” timeline

Then there’s the Priyanka situation.

It was reported that Alex and Priyanka Grandhi secretly knew each other before the pods through the same Chicago friendship circle, and on the show Ashley challenges him for being “in contact… for years.” Alex insists nothing romantic happened, but you already know the internet started connecting dots.

Between his Chicago dating story, the Austin ex mention, and Priyanka’s timeline in the city, it’s become a proper “wait, what’s the real order of events here?” debate.

The nomad saga

Alex “I don’t have a home base, I haven’t had a home base in 4 years” so like… homeless, you’re homeless Alex #LoveIsBlind pic.twitter.com/a55GyBwi2v — Wednesday. (@JeffChangx) February 25, 2026

Alex has claimed he hasn’t “had a home” for years, and there’s been a lot of attention on just how much he moves around.

Based on his own posts, it was reported he stayed in over 21 places in two years, sometimes only for a few days at a time. Add in how vague his explanations can be, and it’s no wonder people keep asking what’s true, what’s missing, and what’s being carefully worded.

Did he actually take that football coach job?

On the show, Alex says he was offered a football coaching job in Florida, and there’s been a whole side quest about whether he really took it.

Social media highlights from 2024 and 2025 have been used as evidence that he has been coaching, and yes, he apparently calls himself “Coach Spruce.”

It doesn’t magically clear up the rest of the timeline confusion, but it does back up at least part of the career claims.

When Tim Howard heard the ‘weirdo’ comment

And finally, the football world crossover literally nobody asked for.

During Love Is Blind’s honeymoon episode, Alex called US goalkeeping legend Tim Howard a “weirdo” during a soccer chat with Ashley.

The whole thing then blew up online until Howard addressed it publicly. After that, Alex posted an Instagram Story apology, calling it a low moment and praising Howard’s career.

