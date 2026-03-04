Lucinda from Love Island finally clears up rumours she secretly has a Peppermayo boyfriend

Lucinda, who won Love Island Games last year and recently left her appearance on Love Island: All Stars with new boyfriend Sean, has been rumoured to have a secret relationship with the boss behind the clothing brand, Peppermayo. She’s now finally spoken out on it.

There’s been rumours she’s dating clothing brand Peppermayo’s managing director, Huayi Huang, since they were seen together. Then, months ago, an account seemingly belonging to Huayi Huang, commented on Lucinda’s TikTok video with star emojis.

Immediately, rumours swirled that she’s back together with her Peppermayo boyfriend, even though they were never confirmed as dating. And now she’s left Love Island: All Stars with an official boyfriend, Huayi’s Instagram account has now unfollowed her. Awkward!

lucinda is soooo funny bro yk she’s gonna cut off mr peppermayo QUICKLY after that — ivy 🌟 (@urculturecritic) February 22, 2026

Finally, Lucinda has addressed it after saying it’s a “rumour they’ve written about online for ages” on the show. She told the We Need To Talk podcast: “This is absolutely not true. This has been an ongoing rumour for a long time and is actually about one of my friends.”

“I haven’t actually spoken to him in a long time, but, I work closely with his brand, and people keep saying that we’re dating and this, that and the other, and that is just absolutely not the case. Like we are genuinely just friends,” Lucinda cleared up after all this time.

Despite them both being spotted on a beach together in Mexico in March, Lucinda has since said she “does not have a boyfriend”. Anyway, in the past, Lucinda has shared videos of her drinking shots with Huayi, and previously said no to Love Island All Stars.

At the end of last year, she was spotted on a trip with the brand, who commented on her video, “Kauai was so stunning!!” Lucinda is a brand ambassador for the clothing brand, while her co-star Jessy Potts also works with them closely, who she recently cut ties with.

