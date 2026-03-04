This season of Love Is Blind proved more than ever that the show is no longer about love

I’m a huge lover of Love Is Blind, and it’s genuinely one of the shows that I really look forward to watching every time a new season comes out, but it’s time we all admit that it’s a far cry from the series it started out as.

The last season of Love Is Blind made history as being the first ever series where not a single couple ended up saying yes at the altar.

Some of this seems to be as a result of casting, as the producer of Love Is Blind has previously admitted the show is “struggling” to find “nice guys” to apply as each season goes by and suspects that “social media is scaring them off.”

During an interview with Rolling Stone, executive producer Ally Simpson explained the new challenges the show is facing as it gains in popularity each year.

She explained: “We think it is such a cool experience and experiment for people to do, and we want to bring on really quality individuals.

“We want people to want to do it because we’ve seen it work, and I think the social media aspect does sometimes scare away people who are thoughtful about that.”

She continued: “We just hope to attract as many of those types of people as possible, because we’ve seen it work for them.

“If you look at the husbands who come from the show, it’s the really nice guys who it works out for.

“We just need nice men. Sometimes I feel like social media is scaring some nice guys off, so we’ve enlisted the help of some former participants who are big fans and they’ll sometimes get on [the phone] with people before they come [on the show] and answer questions about what’s it’s really like and they’ll put them at ease.”

However, the real issue in my opinion revolves around the incredibly unbalanced amount of screentime that each of the couples get.

From episodes one through seven, Vic and Christine got just 11 minutes and 55 seconds of screentime, whilst Alex and Ashley got a huge 53 minutes and 20 seconds. Jordan and Amber got the second least amount of screentime, coming in at a paltry 14 minutes and 30 seconds, with every single other couple getting more exposure than them.

So that means that the only two couples who ended up getting married this season had the least time out of everyone else, with only two other couples even making it to the altar.

To make matters worse, during Vic and Christine’s honeymoon their longest scene together was a tiny 20 seconds, meaning that we didn’t actually get to see any of them.

Producer Chris Coelen’s reasoning for why they got sent away on their own separate honeymoon is part of the larger problem of Love Is Blind, the shows main focus now seems to be drama first and genuine romantic connections second.

He told Entertainment Weekly that Vic and Christine didn’t have any unresolved drama with anyone else and were “in their own bubble”, so naturally they casted them off to the side.

Whilst it was fairly certain to everyone that Vic and Christine and Jordan and Amber were going to married this season, I feel like I hardly got to see any of their lovely relationships compared to Alex endlessly waffling about safe houses and trading.

Vic and Christine were genuinely the saving grace of this season, with people comparing it to season one, and despite this they didn’t get the amount of attention they deserved.

Whilst the drama is important, the impact of couples such as Lauren and Cameron and now Vic and Christine stay with the viewer far longer than the messy drama.

And after the most recent season, I can’t help but feel that Love Is Blind has forgotten what it is that made it such a standout show for so many people.

