It’s all a bit confusing, so are Emma and Mike still together after Love Is Blind?

Despite Emma deciding she did want to marry Mike on Love Is Blind, it seems Mike wasn’t in the same place and ultimately the pair didn’t end up tying the knot. However, the two clearly have a lot of love for each other so are Emma and Mike still together after Love Is Blind?

Mike tells Emma at the altar: “I do love you. Right now, I’m not ready to say ‘I do’. I want kids and I want to know that you definitely 100 per cent want to have a family with me. I don’t want to say yes and jump into something and then it change down the road.”

However, when Mike is later asked whether he would have said yes if Emma was more 100 per cent certain that she wants kids, he said absolutely he would. Whilst they don’t get married, it does seem like the door hasn’t been completely shut on their relationship, so what ended up happening with them after the show?

Well, according to Reality Receipts Emma and Mike are not still together after Love Is Blind, as he’s actually in a new relationship!

All will allegedly be revealed during the Love Is Blind reunion, but given that he’s in a new relationship he and Emma aren’t together currently, however it could be that they tried to rekindle after the show.

