Everything Gordon Ramsay has publicly said about Holly and Adam Peaty’s brutal family feud

Ok, so things were looking peachy when Holly Ramsay and Olympic swimming icon Adam Peaty got married. The Bath Abbey photos were giving major fairytale energy… but then the in-law drama started spilling into the headlines.

Suddenly, instead of honeymoon vibes, it all got a bit chaotic, and Adam’s side of the family appeared totally iced out.

And because this is Gordon Ramsay’s world, the public has been waiting for him to do what he does best… speak plainly, defend his family, and drop a quote that makes everyone gasp. So, what has Gordon actually said, on the record, about the feud?

Gordon breaks silence on Adam Peaty feud

Gordon’s clearest, most direct comments came when he spoke about the fallout as “upsetting” and he didn’t pretend it was a “both sides” situation.

He told The Daily Mail: “It’s just upsetting. It’s all self-inflicted from their side, because we’ve done nothing – none of what you’ve read: no rudeness, no ignorance – we welcomed them,” per The Independent.

He also pushed back hard on the idea that the Ramsays somehow snubbed Adam’s relatives. According to Gordon, they went out of their way to include them, adding: “We sent a chauffeur-driven car for them to come to the engagement party and treated them like royalty.”

And when it came to the biggest sting of all, aka Adam’s parents not being at the wedding, Gordon stressed that the final call wasn’t his.

He said he’d like peace, but he’s following the couple’s lead: “I would like to go up to Nottingham with Tana and see them and draw a line in the sand… It was Adam and Holly’s wishes for them not to attend, and so we had to respect that.”

‘He calls me dad’

If Gordon’s first quotes were the serious, “dad protecting his kids” side, the most talked-about line is the one he dropped on the Reasons To Be Joyful with Gaby Roslin podcast: “He calls me dad.”

He didn’t just say it once; he shared the receipts-level detail, explaining Adam messages him things like: “Hey dad, what have you got? Hey dad, are you around later?”

Speaking of Adam and Holly, Gordon added: “They are a dream for Tana and I.”

The wedding speech moment

Of course, the comment that arguably stirred the most headlines wasn’t from an interview at all, it reportedly came during Gordon’s father-of-the-bride speech at Holly and Adam’s lavish wedding reception.

According to The Sun, Gordon delivered a heartfelt speech praising the couple and telling Adam he was a “lucky man” to be marrying Holly.

He also referenced his own marriage to wife Tana, saying: “Look at Tana, and that’s what you have to look forward to.”

But it was the line that allegedly followed that raised eyebrows.

Reports claim Gordon then turned to Holly and quipped: “Shame you don’t have the same.”

The remark was widely interpreted as a dig at Adam’s parents, who were notably absent from the ceremony amid the ongoing family rift.

Another report from The Sun suggested Adam’s mum, Caroline, felt “hurt and outraged” by the comments, via The Daily Mail‘s inside source.

