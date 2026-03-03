Secret moment Adam Peaty’s mum appears in Being Gordon Ramsay, despite asking to be edited out

Netflix’s Being Gordon Ramsay is meant to be all about high-rise restaurants, mega-stress, and Gordon doing Gordon things… but people have ended up obsessing over a totally different plotline… the awkward Ramsay-Peaty family tension lurking in the background.

Because yes, Holly Ramsay’s husband, Olympic swimmer Adam Peaty, has been dealing with a very public rift with his mum, Caroline, and now there’s chatter that she pops up in the doc even though she didn’t want to

If you blink, you might miss it… but the drama? You definitely won’t.

Adam Peaty’s feud with his mum

So, what actually kicked this off? Yahoo states the fallout escalated around the lead-up to Adam and Holly’s wedding, which took place on 27, December 2025.

Apparently, Caroline was allegedly left out of pre-wedding celebrations, including Holly’s hen party, and the situation then spiralled into a wider family break.

Since then, the story has taken on a life of its own. Claims of relatives feeling shut out, social media posts flying around, and Adam being portrayed as choosing his “new” Ramsay family over his old one began circulating.

The split is public enough that it’s become part of the couple’s wider narrative, whether they want it to or not. And because Gordon’s Netflix series includes family moments alongside the business chaos, it was basically inevitable that viewers would go hunting for “evidence” of who’s in, who’s out, and who’s been edited down to a passing blur.

Caroline appeared in Being Gordon Ramsay

According to The Evening Standard and The Independent, Caroline has suggested that footage from the engagement party was edited in a way that didn’t include her “loving and positive” speech, and there’s also talk from a family member that she looked blurred out in what did make it to screen.

But, according to The Sun, there are also claims she wanted no part in the documentary. And, she’s reportedly not happy that she still appears briefly in Being Gordon Ramsay, despite requesting not ot be.

Being Gordon Ramsay launched on 18 February 2026, following Gordon as he builds his huge 22 Bishopsgate project.

It’s glossy, intense, and very ‘family empire’ vibes. Which basically means even a tiny hint of family discomfort reads like a massive sub-plot to people already primed by the wedding-feud coverage.

