Jessica is secretly dating another Love Is Blind cast member, and you’ll never guess who!

I have genuinely never rooted for someone to get their happy ending as much as I have for Jessica after her chaotic split from Chris on Love Is Blind. And according to Reality Receipts, she’s actually dating another Love Is Blind cast member, and we know who!

Reality Receipts have claimed that all this will be coming out at the reunion, but as neither Netflix or Jessica have confirmed anything themselves it’s currently all alleged spoilers.

So, enough already, let’s find out which cast member Jessica is allegedly dating after Love Is Blind! So, you might remember in episode one right at the start of season 10 we met someone called Haramol, a very dashing 36 year old ER doctor, and apparently he and Jessica are now an item.

In his Netflix bio he says: “My job and my life have deep purpose, so it’s hard to find time to date. I’ve gone to college. I’m a doctor. I’m a professor. But that’s not who I am.”

After three years of “protecting [his] space and heart,” he’s now ready to push past his fears to find a partner who loves him unconditionally. “Sometimes I wonder if I’m going to end up being too much for somebody once they figure out how much I care.”

During a recent appearance on the Love To See It With Emma and Claire Podcast, Jessica did say she had a “very strong” connection with someone else during the pods, and whilst she clarifies she’s not allowed to say who it is yet, my bet would be on it being Haramol!

Look like we’ll have to wait until the reunion to find out all the juicy details, but what a power couple they’re set up to be!

