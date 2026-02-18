After their cute date on Single’s Inferno reunion, where do Kim Go-eun and Jo I-geon stand?

She didn’t pick him for endgame, but Kim Go-eun and Jo I-geon still decided to go for a cute date on the Single’s Inferno reunion. Ever since, everyone’s been trying to find anything to prove they could now be dating after the show, and there’s been several signs.

Although sadly nothing lines up to their lunch date, I-geon shared a photo with her, and they looked cosy. And then, weirdly enough, Samuel Lee decided to post a cozy photo with her, and she done the same – and I-geon posted it to his Instagram Story.

He recently deleted the parody reels with Kim Min-gee they made, which has made some people think he’s with Go-eun. She recently shared a mirror selfie with him, which appears to have been taken during filming, and they did say they’d watch Avatar together.

Another good sign is that, on February 12, Go-eun liked the post I-geon shared with her in. She shared photos of Inferno as well, and while there were no photos of I-geon, there is a pink cartoon character of the hands which people speculate is hinting at him.

Someone also posted a GIF of Igeon in the pool in this post, which Go-eun liked this. I-geon also liked her post. They follow each other on Instagram, but then it all seems to have gone pear-shaped, because she uploaded a photo dump of the ELLE photoshoot.

He didn’t like the post, and she posted it with the sad song Ordeal by Blur, which about restraining one’s feelings because they know there’s a big chance it might not work out. They also both openly spoke about the mutual friend that Go-eun dated after the show.

I-geon posted with the song Silver Screens by The Walters, which is about waiting patiently for someone because he is so devoted to a person. It also appears that Go-eun went to Japan after Christmas, which makes people think their next lunch date got postponed.

