Um, we almost never saw Kim Min-gee on Single’s Inferno because of one main reason

Kim Min-gee became the icon of Single’s Inferno, especially when she whispered to Song Seung-il, “It’s you.” Anyway, it turns out we almost lost out on her, because she actually turned down the offer to go on the Netflix dating show three times, until she caved.

She revealed how Netflix had tried to cast her multiple times during her introduction video. People are now urging the production company to cast her for Physical 100, especially as she was the most famous member of the Single’s Inferno season five cast.

Min-gee is a recurring guest on multiple shows, including Kick a Goal (Shooting Stars), where she joined the regular cast in 2023 for seasons four to six, playing as a forward for the FC National Family team, alongside King of Survival: Tribal War, and other shows.

She hadn’t been in a relationship for a while, so this time, Min-gee revealed in a confessional, “That’s why I’ve come on the show, so I can meet someone and feel that romantic spark again. I don’t know if there’ll be anyone who can give me butterflies, though.”

One person wrote on X: “Netflix tried casting Kim Mingee 3 times and the one time she decides to go on that show to find genuine connection, she ends up with a dud who ghosts her after making her believe her feelings were reciprocated.”

When asked why they keep casting former Miss Korea participants, the show producers recently told The Korea Times, “A common trait among Miss Korea contestants is that they are not afraid of being known. They share a desire to show themselves.”

“Above all, the biggest common trait is charm. Because those traits overlap, we keep casting them,” they added. And while Min-gee isn’t a former pageant queen, she is a track and field athlete whose widely known across Korea, which explains why she oozed confidence.

