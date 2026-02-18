Ranked: All the vastly different age gaps between the Love Is Blind couples this season

You can really tell the age differences between some of them

Whilst this season’s Love Is Blind cast certainly is the oldest on average we’ve ever seen, there are still some large age gaps between all the couples. So, let’s have a look at them all.

7. Devonta & Brittany – one year age gap

Devonta and Brittany have just a one year age gap between them, the smallest out of all the Love Is Blind couples, with Devonta aged 32 and Brittany 33.

6. Connor and Brianna – two year age gap

These two are fairly unproblematic with Connor being 34 and Brianna 32, meaning these two have a two year age gap.

5. Vic & Christine – three year age gap

Whilst Lauren and Cameron are still my all time favourite couple to have come out of Love Is Blind, Vic and Christine are really giving them a run for their money. Vic is 34 and Christine is 31, meaning these two have just a three year age gap.

4. Jordan & Amber – two year age gap

Despite my, and Amber’s, initial reservations about how attracted she actually was to Jordan, she admitted that they’ve done it with his CPAP machine in, so clearly there’s some passion there somewhere.

She’s 33 and he’s 31 so there’s only a two year age gap between them.

3. Alex & Ashley – three year age gap

Yeah, I’m really not convinced by these two, as Alex is three years younger than 34 year old Ashley, and you can really tell.

2. Chris & Jessica – five year age gap

I’m still not 100 per cent sure about Chris and Jessica but out of all the Love Is Blind couples, these two have the joint biggest age gap between them. Chris is 34 and Jessica is 39, meaning they have a five year gap.

1. Mike & Emma – five year age gap

Emma is the youngest cast member on Love Is Blind at just 27, whilst Mike is 32 with the pair having a five year age gap between them.

