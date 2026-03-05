Devonta dated me after Love Is Blind and told me the real reason he didn’t marry Brittany

I won’t lie, it was slightly painful seeing Brittany so convinced that Devonta was still going to want to marry her on Love Is Blind, despite him so clearly not being interested.

During the show he told her: “I can’t walk into a marriage with self-doubt with, ‘Can I love you how you need to be loved?’ I just can’t do it.” He also added that he felt alarmed she’d already bought her wedding dress before the show, and honestly I do see where he’s coming from a bit.

However, Devonta’s ex, the same one who has been publicly calling him out online, recently appeared on The Reality Receipts Podcast, and has claimed that Devonta told her a few things about what he really thought about Brittany.

Taylor, Devonta’s ex, claims she and him started dating in July, just a few months after filming for Love Is Blind wrapped up.

She was asked what he said about Brittany, with Taylor claiming: “I mean, he didn’t give me too many details, but he told me she was just too clingy for him and just mentioned her colour. He told me he’s never dated a black woman and that he would probably never date a black woman.”

The hosts then asked whether he said that that was “part of why he didn’t like her?” Taylor confirmed: “Yeah. That’s exactly why I said those are the two reasons he gave me, and then he told me that they pretty much would tell him what to say, so I don’t know.”

